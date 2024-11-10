Deebo Samuel News: Takes eight touches for 76 yards

Samuel (hip/oblique) corralled five of six targets for 62 yards and added 14 rushing yards on three attempts in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Samuel used the 49ers' recent bye week to heal up from a pair of injuries sustained in a Week 8 win over Dallas on Oct. 27. The dual-threat superstar took eight touches for a combined 76 yards for fantasy managers Sunday. Assuming he escaped this contest unscathed, Samuel should continue to be a focal point on offense for San Francisco in a crucial NFC West battle against the Seahawks next Sunday.