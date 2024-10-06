Deebo Samuel News: Turns in dud Sunday

Samuel caught one of three targets for 11 yards and rushed three times for nine yards in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Arizona.

Samuel was held to a season-low 20 combined yards as Arizona's defense keyed its focus in on the dual-position star. Brandon Aiyuk (8-147-0) and George Kittle (8-64-1) did the heavy lifting for San Francisco in the passing game while the team fell short in a favored matchup. The 28-year-old Samuel had been a steady producer prior to Sunday's dud, so fantasy managers shouldn't fret as the team looks to hit the reset button quickly ahead of a Week 6 matchup against Seattle on Thursday Night Football.