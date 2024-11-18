Fantasy Football
Demario Davis News: Fills stat sheet vs. Browns

Published on November 18, 2024

Davis recorded 13 total tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended two passes in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns.

Davis had his most productive game of the 2024 season against one of his former teams in Sunday's win, leading the Saints' in total tackles and passes defended. The veteran linebacker has now accumulated 79 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and four passes defended through 10 appearances this season. He's expected to remain a great IDP choice when the Saints next play against the Rams in Week 13.

