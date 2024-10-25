DK Metcalf Injury: Doubtful for Week 8

Metcalf (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Bills, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf emerged from this past Sunday's win in Atlanta with a minor MCL sprain that didn't allow him to practice Wednesday through Friday. Despite the lack of activity, head coach Mike Macdonald said that Metcalf playing Sunday is "not out of the question," but fantasy managers should begin preparing for the likelihood that the wideout misses the Week 8 contest. Assuming Metcalf is sidelined this weekend, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett should experience corresponding increases in target share this weekend, while Jake Bobo, Dareke Young and Laviska Shenault will be the other candidates to garner reps at the wide receiver for the Seahawks.