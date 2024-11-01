DK Metcalf Injury: Hopeful for Week 11 return

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald suggested Friday that he's optimistic Metcalf (knee) will return after a Week 10 bye, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Metcalf hasn't practiced since suffering an MCL sprain Week 7 and will miss a second straight game when Seattle hosts the Rams this Sunday. An upcoming bye gives him a good chance to avoid a third absence, but Macdonald did seem measured in his optimism and said the wideout needs more time to recover. WR Jake Bobo figures to fill in again this Sunday alongside WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett.