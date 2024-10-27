DK Metcalf Injury: Inactive in Week 8

Metcalf (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Bills.

The star wideout was trending toward an absence throughout the week, having missed every practice of Week 8 prep after he sustained an MCL sprain late in the Week 7 win over the Falcons. With Metcalf's inactive status now official, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett are set to operate as the top two wide receiver targets for Geno Smith, while Kenneth Walker and Noah Fant could also be the beneficiaries of a slight bump in targets. Meanwhile, Metcalf will turn his attention toward a potential return to action in a key Week 9 divisional matchup against the Rams next Sunday.