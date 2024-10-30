DK Metcalf Injury: May return to practice Thursday

Metcalf (knee) won't practice Wednesday, but coach Mike Macdonald said he's optimistic the wideout will return Thursday and then play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Metcalf didn't practice last week and ended up missing a 31-10 loss to the Bills after suffering an MCL sprain the week before. It isn't thought to be an especially severe sprain, but Macdonald's optimism should probably be taken with a grain of salt, especially with a bye week coming up after Sunday's game and then two more divisional games scheduled on the other side of the bye (Week 11 at SF, Week 12 vs. ARZ).