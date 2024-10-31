DK Metcalf Injury: Still not practicing

Metcalf (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf has yet to practice since sustaining an MCL sprain in his left knee in a Week 7 win in Atlanta, despite optimism from coach Mike Macdonald on Wednesday that the wide receiver would take part one day later and be able to suit up this weekend, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle. As such, Metcalf has just one more chance to mix into drills Friday before the Seahawks potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams. Last week, he went down as doubtful, so getting a questionable tag this week would mark a step in the right direction.