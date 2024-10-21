DK Metcalf Injury: Week-to-week with MCL sprain

Metcalf (knee) suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's win over Atlanta and is week-to-week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter reports it's a Grade 1 MCL sprain for the wideout. Metcalf exited Sunday's win over the Falcons early in the fourth quarter, finishing the day with a 4-99-1 receiving line on seven targets. He was carted to the locker room, and coach Mike Macdonald said afterward that Metcalf's injury "doesn't look too bad," John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. If forced to miss game action, Jake Bobo would be next up for snaps in three-wide sets for Seattle and would be worth keeping an eye on in fantasy playing in one of the most pass-heavy offenses.