DK Metcalf News: Inefficient on 11 targets

Metcalf secured three of 11 targets for 48 yards in the Seahawks' 36-24 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Metcalf's team-high target share largely went for naught, as the star wideout was unremarkable outside of a 30-yard grab. The 2019 second-round pick put together three consecutive 100-yard tallies in Weeks 2-4, but he's now generated back-to-back sub-60-yard efforts over a four-day period. Metcalf's next opportunity to get back on track comes in a Week 7 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 20.