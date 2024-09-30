DK Metcalf News: Leading receiver on MNF

Metcalf had seven receptions (on 12 targets) for 104 yards while losing a fumble in Monday's 42-29 loss to the Lions.

Metcalf overcame an early turnover to wind up leading all receivers in Monday's high-scoring affair. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the star wideout was unable to cash in Seattle's lone passing touchdown after Kenneth Walker punched in three rushing scores. It was still a strong showing from Seattle's No. 1 wideout, who now has hit the century mark in receiving yards for three weeks running. Metcalf will ride this hot streak into a Week 5 tilt against the Giants on Sunday.