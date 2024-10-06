DK Metcalf News: Rough results Sunday

Metcalf finished with four receptions (seven targets) for 55 yards with a lost fumble in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Metcalf had been dealing with a hand injury during practice this week, but he was cleared along with starting running back Kenneth Walker (oblique) prior to Sunday's kickoff. The 26-year-old Metcalf turned in a modest receiving line, but he coughed up his second fumble in as many weeks to hurt fantasy managers. Metcalf was coming off of three consecutive games with 100 or more receiving yards, so GMs should stick with the fantasy stud against the 49ers on Thursday despite Week 5's poor results.