DK Metcalf News: Three grabs in low-scoring victory

Metcalf brought in all three targets for 42 yards in the Seahawks' 6-3 win over the Bears on Thursday night.

Metcalf finished second in receiving yards to Noah Fant and tied with multiple teammates for that slotting in receptions as well. The veteran receiver also drew a personal foul penalty late in the second quarter for an altercation with the Bears' Tyrique Stevenson in which he headbutted the cornerback, costing his team 15 yards on a drive that nevertheless ended in a field goal. Metcalf has maxed out at four receptions in six straight contests, but he could have a bigger role in a Week 18 road showdown with the Rams on Sunday, Jan. 5 that may decide the NFC West.