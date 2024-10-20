Drew Lock News: Ball security issues in relief

Lock completed three of eight passes for only six yards after replacing Daniel Jones for the fourth quarter of Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Eagles. He added 13 rushing yards on his lone carry.

After the game, Brian Daboll squashed any notion that he was considering a more permanent switch at quarterback, as Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the Giants' head coach still views Jones as his starter. Lock did a good job of avoiding a QB controversy on his own however, leading the Giants to zero points on three drives and committing two fumbles, losing one of them. It's the most extensive action Lock has seen this season, but the 27-year-old will be back on the bench in Week 8 against the Steelers.