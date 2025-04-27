Drew Lock News: Faces competition for backup job

Lock will face competition for the No. 2 quarterback job behind Sam Darnold after the Seahawks selected Jalen Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft

For a brief moment the Seahawks had three capable backups in their quarterback room, but they traded Sam Howell to the Vikings on Day 3 of the draft. Thus, Lock will need to earn the No. 2 job in his second stint with the Seahawks. Milroe has unique tools for the position, showcasing 4.4 speed and a marvelous deep ball, while Lock has experience on his side and is one of the better backups in the league.