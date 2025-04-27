Drew Lock News: Faces competition for backup job
Lock will face competition for the No. 2 quarterback job behind Sam Darnold after the Seahawks selected Jalen Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft
For a brief moment the Seahawks had three capable backups in their quarterback room, but they traded Sam Howell to the Vikings on Day 3 of the draft. Thus, Lock will need to earn the No. 2 job in his second stint with the Seahawks. Milroe has unique tools for the position, showcasing 4.4 speed and a marvelous deep ball, while Lock has experience on his side and is one of the better backups in the league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now