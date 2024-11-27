Drew Lock News: Start not guaranteed Thursday

Lock may not start in place of Tommy DeVito (forearm) in Thursday's game at Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported earlier Wednesday that DeVito was a long shot to play Week 13, Lock became the favorite to be under center for the Giants on Thursday. Having said that, Rapoport relayed that DeVito didn't travel with his teammates and instead remained behind to undergo an MRI on his right forearm to determine if something may have been missed. The team plans for DeVito to throw before Thursday's game to see if there's less discomfort than there has been the past few days, and if all goes well, he'd get the start instead of Lock. Ultimately, a decision will be made on that front about 90 minutes before a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.