Drew Lock News: Tough day against Saints

Lock completed 21 of 49 passes for 227 yards and an interception in Sunday's 14-11 loss to New Orleans. He added 59 rushing yards on five carries and threw a two-point conversion.

While his passing numbers were poor overall, Lock did lead two drives in the fourth quarter that should have brought the Giants back from a 14-3 deficit and forced overtime. Unfortunately, Graham Gano's 35-yard field-goal attempt with just 11 seconds left got blocked, sending New York to its eighth straight loss. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Lock was sent for X-rays after the game, but it's unclear what he was being checked out for. It's also unclear if Lock will make a third straight start if he's healthy, or if coach Brian Daboll will turn back to Tommy DeVito in Week 15 against the Ravens.