Ezekiel Elliott: Six total touches in win

Elliott rushed five times for 19 yards and secured his only target for five yards in the Cowboys' 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

Elliott saw markedly less opportunity on the ground than backfield mate Rico Dowdle, who logged 11 carries. Eight of Elliott's rushing yards also came on one tote, underscoring how tough the sledding was on the ground for the veteran back. Elliott has now seen fewer carries than Dowdle in three consecutive contests, dimming the former's already suspect fantasy outlook considerably heading into a Week 5 road matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 6.