Greg Joseph Injury: Reaches injury settlement

The Giants waived Joseph (abdomen) from injured reserve Thursday after reaching an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Joseph was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to an abdominal injury he likely picked up in practice. He joined Graham Gano (hamstring) on IR, but following the injury settlement, Joseph will now be on the lookout to join a new team assuming he clears waivers. In his six regular-season outings with the Giants, Joseph went 13-for-16 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-6 on extra-point tries.