Hollywood Brown

Hollywood Brown Injury: Trending toward debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 8:23am

Brown (shoulder) is expected to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Texans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Chiefs will need to officially activate Brown off IR ahead of the contest, but it appears like the speedy wideout is on a direct path to making his season debut in Week 16. It's unclear to what degree Brown will be utilized in his first game action since Week 15 of the 2023 campaign, but the team will gladly welcome the 27-year-old's field-stretching speed to an offense that has struggled to produce explosive plays this season.

Hollywood Brown
Kansas City Chiefs

