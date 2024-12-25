Fantasy Football
Hollywood Brown News: Finishes with 46 yards Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Brown had four receptions on seven targets for 46 yards in Wednesday's 29-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Brown finished third in both targets and receptions for Kansas City, but he failed to bring in any of Patrick Mahomes' trio of touchdown passes in the win. The 27-year-old Brown has produced nine receptions for 91 yards in two games with the Chiefs this season. Brown figures to suit up against the Broncos next Sunday even with his team clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC after missing the first 14 games of the campaign due to a shoulder injury.

