Hollywood Brown News: Targeted five times in AFCCG win

Brown had three receptions on five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 32-29 AFC Championship Game win over the Bills.

Brown's five targets were second among Kansas City receivers after he finished with zero receptions on two targets against the Texans in the divisional round. The veteran wideout could have had a bigger fantasy score if he was able to secure a deep sideline pass from Patrick Mahomes in the second half that hit him in the hands. Brown joins teammates DeAndre Hopkins and JuJu Smith-Schuster as a group of veteran WRs who could either pop off or produce next to nothing when the Chiefs face the Eagles on Feb. 9 in Super Bowl LIX.