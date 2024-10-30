Ja'Lynn Polk Injury: Back at practice

Polk (concussion) was present for practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Polk didn't practice ahead of Week 8 action, so his presence for Wednesday's session bodes well for his chances of being cleared to play Sunday against the Titans. If Polk is available this weekend, however, his role versus Tennessee would be TBD, given that the 2024 second-rounder has had drop issues this season, resulting in him recording in a 10/78/1 stat line on 26 targets through seven games.