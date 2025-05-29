Ja'Lynn Polk Injury: Limited in OTAs
Polk (shoulder) isn't participating in full team drills during the Patriots' current organized team activities, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.
That said, Lazar notes that Polk -- who is bouncing back from an offseason shoulder procedure -- has been running routes during team periods of practice with offensive assistant Riley Larkin, adding that the 2024 second-rounder appears to be going at full speed. Once Polk is cleared to absorb contact, he'll look to secure a role in a wideout corps that still includes DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker and has added Stefon Diggs (knee) and Mack Hollins to mix, as well as rookie third-rounder Kyle Williams. However, after a disappointing rookie season in which he caught just 12 passes in 15 games, Polk has some ground to make up before he re-enters the fantasy radar in re-draft formats.