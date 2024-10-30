Ja'Lynn Polk Injury: Returns to limited practice

Polk (concussion) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Polk didn't practice ahead the Patriots' win over the Jets this past Sunday, but the wideout's ability to practice Wednesday indicates that he's progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol. If the 2024 second-rounder -- who's had issues with drops this season -- is available Sunday against the Titans, he'd be a speculative lineup option in Week 9, with DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne also in New England's wideout mix.