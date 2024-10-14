Ja'Lynn Polk News: One catch in Week 6

Polk, who recorded 43 of a possible 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Texans, caught one of his four targets in the contest for four yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.comm reports.

Per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, Polk had one drop in the contest and got his hands on another pass that fell incomplete. With that in mind, coach Jerod Mayo acknowledged that the 2024 second-rounder's game has room for growth. "I think he just needs to get over this mental hump," Mayo said of Polk. "You've got to eliminate the dropped passes. You've got to be better at blocking, which he did a great job in college at that and at times throughout the season. He just has to continue to grow, and he has to work harder. He has to pay more attention to the details, and we fully expect him to grow into a receiver that's dependable on run and pass downs." Looking ahead, Polk figures to have more productive days as he builds on-field chemistry with fellow rookie Drake Maye, who has taken over as the Patriots' starting QB, but for now the wideout out of Washington isn't a high-percentage fantasy option.