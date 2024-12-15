Jamaal Williams News: Logs zero carries Sunday

Williams had zero carries during Sunday's 20-19 loss versus the Commanders.

Williams did not record any statistics outside of two kickoff returns on which he netted 57 yards. The veteran running back mostly fell out of the rushing rotation when second-year back Kendre Miller returned to action last week. This remained the case Sunday even after RB1 Alvin Kamara exited with a groin injury and did not return during the fourth quarter. Instead, Miller carried the rushing workload with eight of his nine attempts coming in the fourth quarter. The Saints will next play on the road at Green Bay on Monday, Dec. 23. Should Kamara remain out, then it appears likely that Miller will be the feature back for New Orleans while Williams serves as the primary backup.