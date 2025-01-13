Fantasy Football
Jamal Agnew headshot

Jamal Agnew News: Back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Agnew reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Agnew was elevated to the Steelers' 53-man roster for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens but was inactive for the contest. Agnew signed to the Steelers' practice squad Nov. 12 after fully recovering from a lower leg injury that he suffered at the end of the 2023 regular season. The 2017 fifth-round pick will look to join a team in the offseason that is in need of depth at wide receiver and a return specialist for kickoffs and punt returns.

