Jamal Agnew News: Back to practice squad

Agnew reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Agnew was elevated to the Steelers' 53-man roster for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens but was inactive for the contest. Agnew signed to the Steelers' practice squad Nov. 12 after fully recovering from a lower leg injury that he suffered at the end of the 2023 regular season. The 2017 fifth-round pick will look to join a team in the offseason that is in need of depth at wide receiver and a return specialist for kickoffs and punt returns.