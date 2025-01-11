Fantasy Football
Jamal Agnew News: Elevated ahead of wild-card contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Pittsburgh elevated Agnew from its practice squad to its active roster Saturday, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Agnew signed to the Steelers' practice squad in mid-November, and this is his first elevation of the season. The veteran wideout played in 11 games with Jacksonville last year, tallying 14 catches on 21 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown while losing two yards on four carries. Pittsburgh's wideout corps is relatively healthy, so Agnew isn't likely to see many opportunities Saturday in the wild-card matchup versus Baltimore.

