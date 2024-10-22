Jameis Winston News: Expected to start Sunday

The Browns plan to start Winston under center in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

With Deshaun Watson (Achilles) out for the year, Cleveland is expected to go with Winston as their No. 1 option at quarterback, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger) in a backup role should he be cleared to play. The Florida State product entered last week's 21-14 loss as the emergency third QB and completed five of 11 pass attempts for 67 yards and a touchdown. He will now have a full week of preparation before Sunday's divisional matchup with Baltimore.