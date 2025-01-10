Jamel Dean Injury: Officially questionable
Dean (knee) practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's home NFC wild-card game against Washington.
Dean missed Tampa Bay's regular-season finale against the Saints due to a knee injury, but he's managed a LP-LP-FP practice pattern heading into wild-card action. If the starting cornerback is cleared to suit up, he'll provide a notable boost for Tampa Bay's secondary versus Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Head coach Todd Bowles said Dean is expected to play, per Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site.
