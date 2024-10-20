Jameson Williams News: Disappears in Week 7 win

Williams brought in his only target for minus-4 yards in the Lions' 31-29 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Williams' final line tells the tale of how forgettable his afternoon was in every sense. The third-year wideout had come into the afternoon with a two-game touchdown streak and at least 76 receiving yards in four of his first five games of the season, but Sunday marked his second one-reception tally of the campaign. Williams' speed makes him a candidate to bounce back in noteworthy fashion on any given week, however, with a home matchup against the Titans next Sunday his first opportunity to erase the memory of his season-worst outing.