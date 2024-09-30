Jameson Williams News: Electric touchdown grab Monday

Williams brought in both targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 42-29 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Williams appeared on his way to another disappointing performance after a one-catch dud against the Cardinals in Week 3, but he ripped off a 70-yard catch-and-run for a critical touchdown late in the third quarter Monday night. Williams now has three 70-yard-plus performances over the first four games of the season, but after drawing a combined 20 targets over the first pair of contests, he's logged just five in the subsequent two games. Williams will remain a somewhat big-play-dependent option when the Lions return to action against the Cowboys in a Week 6 road battle Sunday, Oct. 13 following a Week 5 bye.