Jameson Williams News: Makes long touchdown grab

Williams recorded three receptions on four targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys. He added one rush for 11 yards.

The Lions had relatively flat target distribution in Sunday's blowout win, with Kalif Raymond surprisingly leading the way with six looks. Though Williams has now seen only nine targets combined across his last three games, he continues to deliver electric plays. Against the Cowboys, that came early in the third quarter on a 37-yard touchdown during which Williams beat Trevon Diggs to the corner of the end zone to haul in a deep pass. Williams' profile suggests he should be a boom or bust option, but he has at least 75 receiving yards in four of five games on the campaign.