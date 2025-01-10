Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaret Patterson headshot

Jaret Patterson News: Joins active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

The Chargers elevated Patterson to their active roster Friday.

The Buffalo product has spent most of his 2024 campaign with the Chargers' practice squad after failing to make the active roster in late August. Patterson has appeared in one game for the Chargers this season, recording no stats while playing just one special-teams snap. His elevation ensures depth at running back for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Texans, with J.K. Dobbins (ankle) listed as questionable.

Jaret Patterson
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now