Jaret Patterson News: Joins active roster

The Chargers elevated Patterson to their active roster Friday.

The Buffalo product has spent most of his 2024 campaign with the Chargers' practice squad after failing to make the active roster in late August. Patterson has appeared in one game for the Chargers this season, recording no stats while playing just one special-teams snap. His elevation ensures depth at running back for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Texans, with J.K. Dobbins (ankle) listed as questionable.