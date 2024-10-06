Javonte Williams News: Excellent as pass catcher

Williams rushed the ball 13 times for 61 yards in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders. He added five receptions on six targets for 50 yards.

Williams' longest gain on the ground went for 17 yards, but he gained at least four yards on seven of his 13 carries to turn in an efficient performance. He's shown flashes as a pass catcher in recent weeks, and that also continued Sunday as he ripped off long gains of 26 and 13 yards as a receiver. After a slow start to the campaign, Williams has at least 18 touches in three of five games, with this marking his first time surpassing 100 yards from scrimmage.