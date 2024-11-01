JD Bertrand Injury: Will be sidelined Week 9

Bertrand (concussion) won't play against the Cowboys on Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bertrand was concussed in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay and hasn't cleared the NFL's five-step protocol. The linebacker logged 73 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 5 but has otherwise played primarily on special teams. Bertrand's absence Sunday could pave the way for Rashaan Evans, who was signed to the 53-player roster Friday, to see some work on defense immediately.