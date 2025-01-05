JD Bertrand Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale

Bertrand (eye) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

An eye injury limited Bertrand in practice all week, and the issue is severe enough for the rookie fifth-rounder to miss the final game of the regular season. He'll end his first NFL regular season with 23 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, over 12 games. Josh Woods will be the primary backup at inside linebacker behind starters Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman due to Bertrand's injury.