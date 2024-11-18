Jeff Okudah Injury: Activated Monday

Okudah (quadriceps) was activated from injured reserve Monday.

The 2020 first-round pick from Ohio State has been sidelined since sustaining a quadriceps injury in the Texans' Week 1 win over the Colts. However, he's listed as questionable for Houston's Week 11 matchup against the Cowboys following Monday's activation. Okudah appears to be trending toward returning Monday night, as he practice in full throughout the week. He'll likely serve as a depth piece in the Texans' secondary while also contributing on special teams if he suits up in Week 11.