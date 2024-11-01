Jerry Jeudy News: Cleared despite limited practices

Jeudy (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Jeudy was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but he'll be available Sunday against the Chargers. Recent personnel developments in Cleveland seem to have elevated Jeudy's fantasy stock, as Amari Cooper (wrist) was traded to Buffalo and Jameis Winston replaced Deshaun Watson (Achilles) under center. Jeudy was held to one catch in the first game after Cooper was traded, but the former bounced back with 79 receiving yards in Week 8 against the Ravens as Winston made his first start of the season.