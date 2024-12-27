Jerry Jeudy News: Cleared to face Dolphins

Jeudy (knee/shin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Jeudy was limited in all three of Cleveland's practices but still has the green light to suit up Sunday. He had developed excellent chemistry with Jameis Winston (shoulder), but Jeudy's fantasy prospects are much less appealing now that the volatile Winston has been replaced by the more mobile, weaker-armed Dorian Thompson-Robinson as Cleveland's starting quarterback. Jeudy had just 20 yards in Robinson's first start of the season in Week 16 against the Bengals.