Joe Burrow News: Keeps playoff hopes alive

Burrow completed 39 of 49 passes for 412 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in Saturday's 30-24 overtime win against the Broncos. He added four rushes for 25 yards and an additional score.

Burrow had no trouble moving the Bengals' offense at any point in the game, though it took some time for the unit to find the end zone. He ultimately accounted for all four of Cincinnati's touchdowns, with passing scores of two, 12 and three yards as well as a one-yard sneak late in the fourth quarter. Burrow now has at least three passing touchdowns in eight straight games and he's topped 350 passing yards four times in that span. With the thrilling overtime win, Cincinnati's playoff hopes remain alive as Burrow leads the team into a Week 18 showdown with the Steelers.