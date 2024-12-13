Joe Burrow News: Set to play Sunday

Burrow (right wrist/knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Tennessee.

On Wednesday, coach Zac Taylor said Burrow was dealing with a sore knee, but the issue wouldn't hold him out of any practices, per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Burrow logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday before capping Week 15 prep with full participation Friday, paving the way for him to continue to lead the Bengals offense. He'll be taking on a Titans defense Sunday that has allowed the third-fewest YPA (6.57) to opposing quarterbacks this season.