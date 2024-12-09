Joe Burrow News: Three TD strikes Monday
Burrow completed 33 of 44 pass attempts for 369 yards, three touchdowns and one interception with a pair of kneel downs for a loss of two yards in Monday's 27-20 win over Dallas.
Burrow was spectacular in front of a national audience Monday, but he actually came out victorious after dropping the Bengals last three games with similar performances. The soon-to-be 28-year-old only faltered on an errant pass to Ja'Marr Chase in the second half that was picked off by a Cowboys' defender. Burrow now carries gaudy season totals of 3,706 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdowns (six picks) through 13 games. The fantasy stud gets a soft matchup against the Titans on Sunday for what will likely be an important playoff matchup for his managers.
