John Metchie News: Could see increased snaps Week 9

Metchie will be one of four healthy wide receivers for the Texans heading into Thursday's game against the Jets, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Texans received expected bad news Tuesday when they learned that Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee during this past Sunday's win over the Colts. Diggs' injury coupled with top wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) spending at least one more game on injured reserve opens the door for Metchie, Robert Woods and Xavier Hutchinson to handle expanded roles behind Tank Dell, who will temporarily settle in as the Texans' No. 1 receiver until Collins is ready to return. Metchie benefited from Diggs' early exit Sunday, drawing a season-high four targets and catching three passes for 29 yards.