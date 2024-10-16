John Metchie News: Does little with extra snaps

Metchie didn't draw a target while playing 25 of the Texans' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots.

Though he was active for the third straight game and saw his highest snap share of the season with Nico Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve and with Robert Woods (foot) inactive for the contest, Metchie didn't see any involvement in the passing attack. If Woods is cleared to play Week 7 against the Packers, Metchie would likely drop to fifth in the pecking order at receiver behind Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson and Woods.