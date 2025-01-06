Jonathan Mingo News: Two catches in Week 18 loss
Mingo caught both his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.
It's the first time in eight games for the Cowboys that Mingo caught multiple passes. A second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, The Ole Miss product has struggled in the NFL so far, and he managed just a 17-167-0 line on 42 targets as a sophomore over 17 appearances between Carolina and Dallas. Even on an affordable rookie contract, there's little reason to think Mingo will have a significant role in the Cowboys' passing game in 2025.
