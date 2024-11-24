Jonnu Smith News: Surge continues in Week 12 win

Smith brought in nine of 11 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for no gain in the Dolphins' 34-15 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Smith finished as the team leader in receptions and targets while checking in second in receiving yards on the afternoon. The veteran tight end is on the verge of locking in a career-best season; with Sunday's production; he now boasts a 48-535-4 line across 11 regular-season games, putting him within striking distance of the career-high 50 catches and 582 receiving yards he recorded over 17 regular-season games with the Falcons in 2023. Smith will look to get closer to or potentially surpass those marks in a Week 13 road interconference showdown against the Packers on Thanksgiving Night.