Jordan Whittington headshot

Jordan Whittington Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Whittington (shoulder) is questionable to face the 49ers for Thursday Night Football in Week 15, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Whittington popped up on the Rams' injury report with a shoulder issue Monday and was also listed as DNP for Tuesday's walkthrough. However, he was able to log a limited practice Wednesday and has a chance of suiting up Thursday. If Whittington can't play against San Francisco, however, Blake Corum could handle kick-return duties for Los Angeles.

Jordan Whittington
Los Angeles Rams
