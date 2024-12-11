Jordan Whittington Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Whittington (shoulder) is questionable to face the 49ers for Thursday Night Football in Week 15, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Whittington popped up on the Rams' injury report with a shoulder issue Monday and was also listed as DNP for Tuesday's walkthrough. However, he was able to log a limited practice Wednesday and has a chance of suiting up Thursday. If Whittington can't play against San Francisco, however, Blake Corum could handle kick-return duties for Los Angeles.