Josey Jewell headshot

Josey Jewell Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Jewell (neck/head/quadriceps) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Jewell was able to participate in Tuesday's half-speed practice, but he was held out of Thursday's session due to a trio of injuries. If he's unable to return to practice Friday, he would likely be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. With Trevin Wallace (shoulder) on injured reserve, Jon Rhattigan and Chandler Wooten would be the top candidates to start at inside linebacker alongside Jacoby Windmon if Jewell is unable to play.

Josey Jewell
Carolina Panthers
